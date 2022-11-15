Cibc World Market Inc. Increases Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,071 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.34% of Brookfield Renewable worth $21,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 477.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 27,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BEPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BEPC opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.02. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -228.57%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

