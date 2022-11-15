Cibc World Market Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,490 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $78.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.85. The company has a market capitalization of $211.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

