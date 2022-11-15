Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 16,874 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 430,547 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,874 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $23,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,454,836,000 after purchasing an additional 541,701 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $888,575,000 after purchasing an additional 523,911 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 36.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,360 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,608,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,824,000 after purchasing an additional 799,535 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.90. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 65.13%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.76.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

