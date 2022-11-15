Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 206 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $26,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,473,673.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 962,916 shares in the company, valued at $26,374,269.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 714,958 shares of company stock worth $21,039,048. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $382.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $412.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

