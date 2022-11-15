CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.64

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CI&T from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

CI&T Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CI&T Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in CI&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of CI&T by 669.5% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 305,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 266,150 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the first quarter worth $1,288,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CI&T by 194.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CI&T by 90.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 36,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

Featured Articles

