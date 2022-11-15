Citigroup Raises TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target to $12.40

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup to $12.40 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.40% from the stock’s previous close.

FTI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upgraded TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.03.

NYSE:FTI traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,556,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,269,280. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 1.78.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,586,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth $40,881,000. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 44,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 4,353.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,860,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

