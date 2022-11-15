Clarius Group LLC Acquires 277 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in ServiceNow by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in ServiceNow by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 73,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $419.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $695.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $396.55 and its 200-day moving average is $439.46.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.95, for a total transaction of $198,492.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,437.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,412 shares of company stock worth $9,243,615. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

