Clarius Group LLC Boosts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,638,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,030.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,809.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,925.60. The stock has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $37.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Booking from $2,270.00 to $2,370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,441.70.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.