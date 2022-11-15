Clarius Group LLC Buys 2,078 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp cut Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.36.

Hasbro Price Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.14 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.39.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

