Clarius Group LLC Buys 582 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $238.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.99. The company has a market capitalization of $124.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $239.85.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

