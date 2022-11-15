Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $43.95. 33,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,152,627. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

