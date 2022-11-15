Clarius Group LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $403.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $380.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.82. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

