Clarius Group LLC Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 10,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.4% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 220,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,898,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.3% in the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $76.96 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $124.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average of $82.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

