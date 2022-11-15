Clarius Group LLC Increases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 over the last ninety days. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 3.3 %

EL stock traded up $7.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,906. The firm has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 40.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. TheStreet downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.10.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

