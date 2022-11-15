Clarius Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 51.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar General Stock Up 3.2 %

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General stock traded up $7.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.78. 8,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,649. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.25 and a 200 day moving average of $240.70. The firm has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.