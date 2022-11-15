Clarius Group LLC Invests $728,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 118.7% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 23,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 40.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently commented on RBLX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.
Shares of RBLX stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.40. 117,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,419,752. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.52.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
