Clarius Group LLC Purchases 137 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,988 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in EOG Resources by 6.9% in the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Cfra raised shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Insider Activity

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $146.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.90 and a 200 day moving average of $121.12.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

