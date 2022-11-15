Clarius Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

VO opened at $214.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.76 and a 200 day moving average of $206.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

