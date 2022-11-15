Clarius Group LLC Reduces Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $370,303.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,416,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,287,715.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $3,619,661.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,953,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,568,880.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $370,303.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,416,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,287,715.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $4,872,815 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.27. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $58.00.

Several brokerages have commented on VIR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

