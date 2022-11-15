Clearstead Trust LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IHI. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,379 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

IHI traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $51.94. 19,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,634. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $51.35. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $66.55.

