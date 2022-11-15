Clearstead Trust LLC Has $5.18 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 3.9% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,597,558,000 after purchasing an additional 555,107 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after buying an additional 1,500,092 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,817,044,000 after buying an additional 225,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,171,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,255,791,000 after acquiring an additional 131,481 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:V traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $211.24. 184,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,383,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.88.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

