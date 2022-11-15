Clearstead Trust LLC Purchases 2,045 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 2.8% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 572,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,493,000 after purchasing an additional 318,562 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 44.2% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 18,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 53,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.84. 76,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,853,194. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $164.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.64.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

