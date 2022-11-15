Clearstead Trust LLC Sells 1,380 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clearstead Trust LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 495 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,934,424. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.