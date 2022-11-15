Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Up 9.1% in October

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Close Brothers Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CBGPY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.64. 391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,998. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $40.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Close Brothers Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.9316 dividend. This is a positive change from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBGPY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Close Brothers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.10) to GBX 1,140 ($13.40) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($14.69) to GBX 1,100 ($12.93) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,370 ($16.10) to GBX 1,240 ($14.57) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($14.69) to GBX 1,200 ($14.10) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,170.00.

(Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.