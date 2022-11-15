Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Up 9.1% in October

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Close Brothers Group Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of CBGPY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.64. 391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,998. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $40.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71.
Close Brothers Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.9316 dividend. This is a positive change from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.
