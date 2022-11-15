Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1162 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.

Clough Global Equity Fund stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 17.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $130,000.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

