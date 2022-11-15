CNB Bank Acquires 450 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 545,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.3% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 43,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,140 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 282,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 126,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 918,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,836,000 after purchasing an additional 695,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average is $38.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $52.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

