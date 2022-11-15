CNB Bank Boosts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,117,000 after purchasing an additional 279,193 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,812,000 after buying an additional 263,364 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 463,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,913,000 after buying an additional 248,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,066,932,000 after buying an additional 184,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 605,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,372,000 after buying an additional 153,410 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $499.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $395.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.32.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.