CNB Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 410.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $179.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $183.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.