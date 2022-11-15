CNB Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.0% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 39,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 392.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 158,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,376,000 after acquiring an additional 26,470 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $285.44 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.55.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

