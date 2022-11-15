CNB Bank Has $236,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CNB Bank raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 205.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 2.0% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $771,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,148,000 after acquiring an additional 76,499 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna lowered shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.31.

CSX Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CSX opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.