CNB Bank Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

CNB Bank lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 1.3 %

CRL stock opened at $242.99 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $397.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.42.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.