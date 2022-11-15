CNB Bank Purchases 79 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

CNB Bank lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,170.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 35,322 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $314.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

