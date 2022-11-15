CNB Bank Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.88.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $359.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $369.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.33 and a 200 day moving average of $318.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

