CNB Bank Sells 630 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

CNB Bank decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,856 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,269,000 after buying an additional 150,003 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,391,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,070,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,042,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,039,000 after acquiring an additional 62,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 160.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 984,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after acquiring an additional 606,281 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $226.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.53. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $324.07.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

