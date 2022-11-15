Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the October 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on CODX. Sidoti cut Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Co-Diagnostics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 218.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.
Co-Diagnostics Stock Up 0.3 %
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.
Featured Stories
