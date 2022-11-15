Cobram Estate Olives Limited (ASX:CBO) Announces $0.03 Final Dividend

Cobram Estate Olives Limited (ASX:CBO – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, November 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.
Cobram Estate Olives Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.11.
About Cobram Estate Olives
Recommended Stories
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Cobram Estate Olives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobram Estate Olives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.