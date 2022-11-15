Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Short Interest Up 16.6% in October

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the October 15th total of 170,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,992.0 days.

Cochlear Stock Performance

Shares of CHEOF remained flat at $142.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. Cochlear has a twelve month low of $118.43 and a twelve month high of $172.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.89 and a 200-day moving average of $141.98.

Get Cochlear alerts:

Cochlear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.