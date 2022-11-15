Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Short Interest Update

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the October 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codere Online Luxembourg

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Codere Online Luxembourg stock. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Rating) by 251.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641,946 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Codere Online Luxembourg were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Codere Online Luxembourg alerts:

Codere Online Luxembourg Price Performance

CDROW stock remained flat at $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,281. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30.

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online gaming and sports betting operator in Latin America. The company offers online sports betting and casino services through its website and a mobile application. It operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, and Panama. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.