Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Position Decreased by Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC

Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the period. Cogent Biosciences comprises 9.6% of Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $130,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COGT traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,084. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07.

Separately, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

