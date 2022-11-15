Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 149,287 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.97% of Cogent Biosciences worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COGT. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 57,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 285.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 28,422 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,862,000.

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.61. 7,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,084. The stock has a market cap of $531.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.73. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27.

Separately, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

