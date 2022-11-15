Cognex Co. (CGNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on December 2nd

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Cognex has raised its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Cognex has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cognex to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

CGNX opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.59. Cognex has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $84.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Cognex by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

