Coin98 Tops One Day Trading Volume of $125.18 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $63.19 million and approximately $125.18 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $281.23 or 0.01661486 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00012301 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00045979 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00052254 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.71 or 0.01782431 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

C98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

