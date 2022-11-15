Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Cut to $89.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Oppenheimer to $89.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.61.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,734,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,167,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.94 per share, with a total value of $372,433.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,042.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.94 per share, with a total value of $372,433.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,042.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 66,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,466,529. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,952 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $37,659,000 after acquiring an additional 448,055 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,553,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.