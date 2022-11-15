Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Cut to $89.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Oppenheimer to $89.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.27% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.61.
Coinbase Global Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,734,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,167,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,952 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $37,659,000 after acquiring an additional 448,055 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,553,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coinbase Global (COIN)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.