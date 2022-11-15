CoinEx Token (CET) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $338,340.81

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 15th. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $167.01 million and $338,340.81 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0437 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

