CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.31). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 2,576.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 million. On average, analysts expect CollPlant Biotechnologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLGN opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

