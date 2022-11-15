Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,700 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 209,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CBAN. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of CBAN traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,717. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.54. Colony Bankcorp has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is 38.05%.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

