Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the October 15th total of 985,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Columbia Financial Price Performance

Shares of Columbia Financial stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.08. 182,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.24. Columbia Financial has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Columbia Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Financial

In other news, Director Michael Jr. Massood acquired 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $59,759.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,301.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,630,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,090,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Columbia Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,010 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Columbia Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,890,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbia Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 78,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Columbia Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial

(Get Rating)

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.