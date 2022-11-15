Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,515. The firm has a market cap of $892.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $52.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at $764,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 28,069 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

