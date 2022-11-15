Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,425 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Comcast by 19.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 719,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,674,000 after purchasing an additional 119,226 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 9.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 109,570 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast Announces Dividend

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $34.51. The stock had a trading volume of 638,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,934,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $149.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.21. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.