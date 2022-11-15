Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.
Commercial Metals Stock Performance
NYSE CMC traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.99. 1,054,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average is $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $49.41.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Commercial Metals
Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.