Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

NYSE CMC traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.99. 1,054,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average is $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $49.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $626,944.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,901,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $626,944.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,901,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,900 shares of company stock worth $973,138. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.